HONE SIAME, Lusaka

VETERAN politician Katele Kalumba has urged politicians to reconcile to consolidate Zambia’s democratic credentials.

Dr Kalumba said in an interview yesterday that political differences can plunge the country into chaos if left unchecked.

He said politicians from both the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) and opposition political parties have a critical role to play in national governance.