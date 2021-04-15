It’s time for intra-Africa trade, declares Lungu

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

IT IS time to breathe life in the idea of making Africa economically independent by enhancing its intra-trade activities to curtail exploitation by the world’s capitalists, President Edgar Lungu has said.

The head of State said Africa should take practical measures to support intra-trade for attainment of an economically united continent.

He was speaking at State House yesterday when African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretary general Wamkele Mene paid a courtesy call on him.

“I am a firm believer in intra-Africa trade. Africa is one big market that is exploited by capitalists of the world, without allowing us to exploit ourselves for growth within the potential which lies in the continent.

"With your coming into office, I believe it's time to breathe in a new lease of