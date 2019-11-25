It’s time for drastic measures

THAT 1,000 cases of child defilement have been recorded in the last eight months is deeply saddening and an indication that more still needs to be done to arrest the vice.

It is undeniable that children, and the girl-child in particular, are not safe. Concerted efforts are required to safeguard their lives from vultures that are preying on them.

According to statistics, 583 cases of child defilement were recorded in the second quarter.

Of the 583 victims, 573 were female while the males were 10.

The highest cases were recorded in Lusaka at 250, followed by Central Province, which had 81 cases, while Luapula recorded eight, the lowest.

In the third quarter, the Victim Support Unit released the latest gender-based violence report which showed that defilement cases rose from 573 last quarter to 773 cases.

Of the 773 cases, 770 victims were girls while the rest were boys.

The province with the highest child defilement statistics was Lusaka with 353 followed by Central Province, which had 97 cases.

While the high figure is an indication that people are breaking out of their cultural cocoons to report such cases, it is also true that the figure is not a reflection of the extent of the problem.

It is indisputable that there are some people still trapped in cultural bondage and are unable to voice out on such matters considered to be highly sensitive.

What makes it even more difficult for families to report such cases is when a key member like a father is the culprit.

Many women have been known to shield their husbands for fear of losing a breadwinner.

Worse still, most perpetrators would threaten their victims, who are usually naïve because of age, that if they dared to tell someone they would be killed.

As a result, most victims keep the horrific experiences to themselves and die in silence.

The effects of child sexual abuse are devastating and are manifested through physical, behavioural and emotional symptoms.

The effects of child sexual abuse usually include low self-esteem, a feeling of worthlessness, lack of trust in adults and an abnormal or distorted view of sex.

The effects can be so strong that the child may even become suicidal. Children who have suffered from sexual abuse are also at an increased risk of future abuse and may become child abusers themselves.

Some children become delinquent and resort to abusing drugs.

Child defilement therefore affects the various aspects of a child’s life, denying it the opportunity to grow up into a responsible and productive adult. Some children have contracted HIV and STIs through defilement, which has sentenced them to lifetime medication.

Some children, because of psychological and emotional trauma, fail to cope in school and hence drop out.

When we look at the figure 1,000, it should dawn in our minds that we are looking at lives, not mere figure and statistics.

These are children who may never live to realise their full potential in life despite being brilliant. This is the number of lives that risk becoming delinquent and dropping out of school.

Surely society cannot sit back and watch such innocent lives being wasted by monsters, some who are very close relatives.

It is saddening that many of these defilement cases are perpetrated by people that children are close to, such as fathers, brothers, cousins, uncles, teachers and neighbours.

Today children are not safe anywhere, whether home, school or church, because vultures are everywhere.

To fight this vice, it is important to educate the girl-child on how to identify and defend themselves from defilers. Mothers in particular play a critical role in protecting girl children.

Girls must never be left in the custody of males no matter how trusted. It is wise to avoid any situations that may give predators an opportunity to strike.

It is worrying that despite stiffening prison sentence to a minimum of 15 years and life imprisonment maximum, perpetrators do not seem to be deterred.

Perhaps it is time to review the penalty for defilers. If the current punishment is not stiff enough to deter would-be offenders, there may be need to consider drastic punishment.

While it is appreciated that some stakeholders have been working to end the vice, it is evident the challenge at hand is an uphill battle which requires more strategies and the involvement of all stakeholders.