It’s time for Africa

INDEED it is time for Africa’s narrative to change, and who better to do it than the Africans themselves. How can a continent endowed with so much wealth in form of natural resources be home to some of the poorest people on Earth; people filled with hopelessness and despair about their future? Yes, some call it a paradox, others an African curse, but call it whatever you may, we believe that it has a solution, and that solution lies within the continent itself; it lies with its people and its leaders.

That is why we think President Hakainde Hichilema’s rallying call at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa, could not have come at a better time. In his impassioned plea to his fellow heads of State, Mr Hichilema said: “We have made a decision that we are tired of talking about African potential, we want to realise that potential to drive development and alleviate poverty, and there should be no excuse from us as African leaders.” He added: “Our people deserve better from us leaders; we were elected to do just that.” We believe that the world is standing at a precipice, a turning point in as far as energy is concerned, and Africa holds the key to that new future. We believe Africa has something to offer to the world as evidenced by the many delegates from outside the continent gathered in Cape Town. But our leaders must not act in haste or with greed, but with rationality. Our ancestors exchanged huge tracks of fertile and mineral-rich land with salt and mirrors, and we have acted non-wiser. But all that must change now. We agree with Mr Hichilema that “Africa should and must co-oporate to enlarge the envelope and to deliver benefits to all of our people. Together, we will change the narrative that Africa is only a source of raw materials”. We believe that Africa has the potential and ability to rise from the doldrums of poverty and economic malaise and become a better place for its 1.3 billion citizens. We believe that the next generation of Africans can have a different story to tell.

Our leaders cannot continue justifying our condition; we cannot continue handing down poverty from one generation to the next. We believe it is time to take hold of our own destiny and stop holding, perpetually, our former colonial masters responsible for our current condition, much as they have tainted hands. President Hichilema’s call would have been rhetorical and baseless if he, himself, had not taken any practical steps to change this narrative. But he has shown that he is willing and determined to match his words with action. It was only a few weeks ago when he and his counterpart from Democratic Republic of Congo, President Felix Tshisekedi, signed a cooperation agreement to facilitate the development of a value chain in the electric battery and clean energy sector. This is the way to go. Our leaders across the continent must realise that their citizens are looking up to them to think and act differently so that they may live differently.