It’s red alert

ZAMBIA has been on high alert of the coronavirus (COVID -19) and with the deadly disease now at the country’s doorstep, the proactive action could be key to mitigating its impact on citizens.

With the cases of the disease being confirmed in various African countries, including neighbouring states Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Namibia, as well as South Africa, which has a relatively high flow of people to and from Zambia, it seems only a matter of time before the first case is reported.

This, however, could still be prevented. The Ministry of Health has put in place surveillance systems for the disease at all points of entry to ensure that any person scanned and suspected to be infected is quarantined.

At the time the Ministry of Health was putting surveillance mechanisms in place, the outbreak still seemed remote.

Since then, the COVID -19 has spread to South Africa, which has 24 cases, Morocco (18), Tunisia (16), Senegal (10), Réunion (six), Cameroon and Ivory Coast (three each), Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria and Namibia (two each), Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Sudan, Togo, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini and Muritania (one each).

As things stand, Zambia may no longer be immune to the COVID -19, given the disease’s exponential spread, with the current situation standing at 152,428 confirmed cases and 5,720 deaths, with 141 countries, areas or territories with cases hit by the flu. The number is rising.

That is why President Edgar Lungu has advised Zambians to strictly adhere to health expert advice aimed at preventing the further spread of the deadly disease.

President Lungu’s message is very timely, especially that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the COVID -19 as a pandemic, meaning that it is a very serious situation.

Prevention is better than cure. This is because the coronavirus has no known prescribed cure for now and countries experiencing its outbreak are grappling to bring it under control.

It is good that medical experts are on their toes and providing not only updates, but also the key preventive measures as well as what to do to prevent its spread if one has contracted the ailment.

As it were, the challenge now in managing the coronavirus is prevention. Therefore, hand hygiene or hygiene generally is very critical at this moment.

Citizens should maximise on hand washing; cleaning hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub.

This is not the time for handshakes, kisses and hugs. Instead, citizens should embrace elbowing or simply bowing towards each other as a form of greeting.

It is somewhat fortunate that Zambians only recently came out of a cholera crisis which led to citizens adopting the habit of washing or sanitising hands.

It should, therefore, be no challenge to pick up that good habit again, especially that this time around the threat is much more deadly.

Citizens should be alert at individual, family or community, company or organisational level such that, if there are any symptoms related to coronavirus infection, people should be encouraged to seek health services urgently.

In situations where people suspect a friend, relative, church mate or workmate is infected, there should be self-isolation until such people have been cleared by medical authorities.

With the measures put up by Government through the Ministry of Health, the country can really reduce the spread of the disease, if not altogether eliminate it. It can be done as China has demonstrated.

Health care providers should also be alert so that they can quickly identify and isolate all suspected cases.

This is the time to re-emphasise infection prevention messages to all citizens.

The MoH must also escalate health education on the disease using integrated media platforms to sensitive the public on the symptoms of the disease and what to do to stop its spread.

The disease has no cure. Zambians should do everything to prevent it from being recorded within its boundaries.

It is for this reason that everyone in Zambia must adhere to simple, less costly but effective prevention measures for COVID-19 that experts have outlined and that President Lungu is now re-emphasising.

We hope too that this challenge will not be commercialised. There are some people who seem bent on taking advantage of such situations to maximise their profits in their respective areas of business. These include traders of sanitisers and soaps, communicators on various media platforms and providers of medicines.

As scientists race against time to find a cure, the onus is on every citizen of the world to play their part to repel this collective enemy.