It’s payback time, Asec coach warns Zesco

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ASEC Mimosas yesterday arrived in Ndola with coach Amani Yao declaring that his charges have prepared adequately to revenge for the 3-1 defeat they suffered to Zesco United in 2016.

Zesco host Asec of Ivory Coast in a CAF Champions League first round first leg at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Wednesday.

Yao said in an interview in Ndola that a lot has changed at both clubs since the last time the teams met two years ago.

Zesco battered the Ivorians 3-1 in Ndola in a group stage match on July 16, 2016 before battling to a 1-all draw in Abidjan 11 days later.

"This is the second game that we will be playing in the knockout and we….