It’s not witchcraft after all

ALVIN CHIINGA, Lusaka

SOCIAL media went abuzz. A protracted debate ensued and simply put: hell broke loose.

This was after word went round last year that the highest learning institution in the country, the University of Zambia (UNZA), was introducing a degree programme in Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH).

A lot of people thought studies in witchcraft were now going to officially be recognised and tolerated.

Few understood and perhaps even now don’t understand what this programme is all about.

The misconception has been that a degree in witchcraft was to be introduced at the highest learning institution!