It’s not coup – HH

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

FOLLOWING his election victory and swearing-in, some expected him to move swiftly in making new appointments, but that is not how things work under President Hakainde Hichilema.

Methodical is the word he is using in making appointments to his administration and that is why he has fired a permanent secretary who dismissed and recruited staff in foreign service.

So, notwithstanding the anxiety surrounding appointments, the President will continue being methodical in his approach as he continues screening would-be appointees for various positions.

“I understand the anxiety but we are on track,” he said during his interaction with the public on Radio Phoenix yesterday. “We have put the handles in place and we understand. If we don’t put measures in place, the bleeding will continue and we are determined to do what is right.

