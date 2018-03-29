It’s none of your business

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

OUTGOING Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Ponga Liwewe says it’s none of anyone’s business whether he appeals against the reinstatement of Richard Kazala as vice-president of the local football governing body.

On Monday, Kitwe High Court Judge Timothy Katenekwa directed the local soccer governing body to reinstate Kazala as FAZ vice-president following their failure to comply with the ex parte order.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to which Kazala appealed after his expulsion from FAZ ruled that he be heard during this Saturday’s annual general meeting.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/