It’s new dawn

CHOMBA MUSIKA, National Heroes Stadium

Lusaka

IN SETTING the tone for Zambia’s governance outlook over the next five years, President Hakainde Hichilema will not condone corruption, harassment of civil servants, cadreism, and stifling of media freedoms.

Mr Hichilema’s administration will also ensure the presence of political party cadres in markets and other public places is a thing of the past because the trend is a recipe for disorder.

The head of State was speaking yesterday during his inauguration as Zambia’s seventh President in a fully packed National Heroes Stadium.

On corruption, President Hichilema is disheartened that the scourge has not only eroded the country’s much-needed resources but has also robbed Zambia of its opportunity to attain economic growth.

“In the new dawn, we shall have zero-tolerance to corruption. This will be our hallmark. The fight against corruption will be professional and not vindictive,” Mr Hichilema said.

The new administration will ensure that institutions mandated to investigate and