ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka and MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ZESCO United interim coach Tenant Chembo says the future has come for him to take over the top job at the Ndola-based side.

And national team coach Wedson Nyirenda says Chembo has what it takes to handle Zesco.

“The future is now,” Chembo said on arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka yesterday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/