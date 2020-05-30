It’s K110 for maize

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has maintained its buying price of a 50-kilogramme bag of maize at K110, as it targets to purchase over one million metric tonnes of the commodity worth K2.2 billion this marketing season.

Last year, the agency bought 86,510.10 metric tonnes of maize against the targeted 300,000, representing 28.8 percent of the planned purchase.

FRA executive director Chola Kafwabulula said during a media briefing yesterday that the agency will start buying maize when the moisture content is at 12.5 percent.

Mr Kafwabulula said the maize moisture content as at Thursday was at 15.92 percent and is expected to reach the desired 12.5 percent in three weeks’ time.

During the 2018/2019 crop marketing exercise, FRA started buying maize from farmers in the first week of July and ended on October 31.