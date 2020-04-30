It’s fishing as usual for pupils in Luapula

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

FOLLOWING the closure of schools due to the coronavirus outbreak, most learning institutions have devised other strategies, among them e-learning, to keep pupils busy.

Government, on the other hand, has come up with an educational channel on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) to ensure that pupils continue learning in the comfort of their homes.

However, the situation in some rural parts of the country is different.

Instead of encouraging their children to take advantage of this period to study and revise, some parents in Samfya district are using them (children) to sell fish.

Parents, mostly fishermen, say it is time for the children to help them sell fish.

A check along the Luapula River revealed queues of children carrying basins full of fish.

Children, mostly girls below 12 years, were carrying basins containing different types of fish.

The children run to the middle of the road to stop oncoming vehicles with the hope that the drivers would buy the fish.

Meanwhile, their fathers display fishnets on the river and mothers on the other hand sit outside makeshift huts along the banks of the river sorting out the CLICK TO READ MORE