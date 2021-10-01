It’s final: No cadreism

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

FOR those who did not read President Hakainde Hichilema’s lips during inauguration when he said no cadreism, now there is no excuse. If anything,the debate is over –political party activities in marketplaces will not be allowed whatsoever.The public was getting worried, perhaps understandably so, when the United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka Province chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta said the ruling party will go on to establish structures in markets although they will stay away from council levies.With the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo failing to quench the debate, it was left to President Hichilema to state the way forward, in no unequivocal terms, and he did just that.The President reiterated his strong stance against cadreism in markets and bus stations stating that he will not condone the return of lawlessness exhibited by the Patriotic Front (PF) regime the past 10 years.“Just hear me out,” he said. “Law and order is part of

the ticket that brought us into government. We will not run away from the ticket obligations. I want to address UPND; if it was bad when it was done by PF, it is bad when it is done by UPND, hear me out."The issues of PF taking all