It’s called supervision – Mulenga

ROBINSON KUNDA and DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga says his ministry will continue to play its role of ensuring that the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) operates within its constitution despite association president Andrew Kamanga reporting him to FIFA for alleged interference.

FAZ, which has set March 28, 2020 as the date for the elective annual general meeting, has accused some members of seeking political support from third parties ahead of the elections.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/