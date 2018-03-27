It’s a given – Lubinda

CHOMBA MUSIKA, CATHERINE MUMBA

Lusaka

MINISTER of Justice Given Lubinda says a motion by the United Party for National Development (UPND) to impeach President Edgar Lungu will not jeopardise political dialogue.

Mr Lubinda said the motion will not derail President Lungu’s desire to enhance dialogue in the country.

He was speaking yesterday during a joint media briefing with counterpart Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya.

“Although we [Government] don’t know the motive behind the motion, we respect the democratic process, and we will await the logical conclusion of the matter,” Mr Lubinda said.

He said the impeachment process has no bearing on other…