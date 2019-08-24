It’s a fake job advert – ZNS

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

MEMBERS of the public should report any person masquerading as a Zambia National Service (ZNS) recruitment officer or soliciting for money in exchange for a job in the defence force.

ZNS director of public relations John Ndhlovu said in a statement yesterday that some people are putting up fake ZNS job adverts and collecting money from unsuspecting members of the public in exchange for placement into the service. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/