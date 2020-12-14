It’s 8.4m voters

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THERE are only 8.4 million people eligible to vote by August 12, 2020, contrary to the nine million given by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

But the electoral body says it will explain tomorrow its projection rationale to register nine million voters.

At the last update on December 3, ECZ had registered 4.3 million people in an exercise that began on November 9. The registration exercise, which ended on Saturday, has been extended for a period to be announced tomorrow.

Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) interim statistician general Mulenga Musepa made the clarification at a press briefing yesterday.

Mr Musepa said in estimating the voting eligibility population, ZamStats has carried forward the eligibility population of CLICK TO READ MORE