It’ll be hard, tough – league manager

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

WHEN the Super Division resumes, focus and intrigue will be on Zanaco, who may have to play as many as four games within a space of 11 days.

Technically, tenth-placed Zanaco are still in the title race if they are able to bank maximum points from their four games in hand. But while coach Chris Kaunda was confident yesterday that his charges can cope with the schedule, it is quite some task at hand.

If Kaunda pulls off victories and retains the team in the title race, it would eclipse everything else he has done since his appointment as Zanaco coach.

“Playing four games concurrently is not new to us as we have been planning in those lines. We will take each game as it comes and God will see us through,” Kaunda said.

League manager Brian Mulenga said FAZ has decided to start by clearing the backlog of games to bring everyone to 25 games so that it will be easy to