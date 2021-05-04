Itezhi-Tezhi power station lights showing

ALVIN CHIINGA, Itezhi-Tezhi

ABOUT five years ago, President Edgar Lungu commissioned the Itezhi-Tezhi hydro power station which has a capacity of generating 120 megawatts of power.

During the commissioning ceremony, the head of State said despite the challenges the country was experiencing in terms of energy supply due to effects of climate change, his administration was working at making Zambia an energy power house in the region. President Lungu also expressed his desire for Government to deliver electricity to every part of the country.

The President’s dream is bearing fruits in projects such as the Itezhi-Tezhi power station, which is feeding the national grid and supplying Itezhi-Tezhi and surrounding districts.

Five years down the line, the power plant is now generating power at full capacity.

The power station is a joint venture between Zesco Limited and India’s giant, Tata Company, through its subsidiary Tata Power.

It is run by Itezhi-Tezhi Power Corporation Limited (ITPC).

The two companies have a 50/50 shareholding in the corporation, which is under a