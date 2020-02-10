Itezhi Tezhi path to climate resilient development

FREDRICK MWANSA, Itezhi Tezhi

BENSON Hamunyimbwa, who is headman Hamunyimbwa of Makumucha area in Mbila ward in Chief Shezongo’s chiefdom in Itezhi Tezhi district in Central Province, cannot believe how the lives of the villagers have improved after enduring the unforgiving effects of climate change for years.

Headman Hamunyimbwa is not alone in this merriment as many vulnerable rural benefiting households in Itezhi Tezhi run short of words when they look at how their villages have transformed after implementation of the Strengthening Climate Resilience in the Kafue Basin (SCRiKA) project.

SCRiKA is a sub project of the approximately US$38 million Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience (PPCR), which is one of the global climate funds established under the multi-donor Climate Investment Fund (CIF) administered by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The traditional leader said Makumucha area, located about 80km south of Itezhi Tezhi town centre, has been experiencing erratic rainfall, prolonged dry spells and relies on water from distant shallow wells.

"My area has now seen a number of solar-powered water points, dip tanks, livestock centres and income-generating activities such as goat rearing and