Italian settles for Zambia’s warm hearts

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Livingstone

STEFANO Canton, 52, has found friendly people in Zambia and he has now resolved to live here the rest of his life.

Canton, an Italian, first came here as a volunteer in 2013.

His coming to Zambia has dispelled the notion people in Europe have about Africans as people without clothes or lacking technology.

Stefano, who was born in Aviano, a small village north-east of Italy and one hour drive from Venice, had never heard about Zambia and had no clue the country ever existed.

All he knew about Africa was Libya which is an hour from Sicily by boat.

The beginning of a journey to what he thought was ‘wild’ Africa was when Stefano lost his job as one of the managers at a furnishing factory.

In 2012 Italy experienced an economic recession which resulted in a number of industries shutting down leading to job losses. He fell victim.

He spent his time at home doing gardening and watching television.

According to Stefano, the Italian government offers the unemployed €800 (about K9, 000) per month for three years during which it is envisaged one can find a job.

But Stefano was not to wait for that long to get another job.

“A friend of mine came through and said to me, we can go out to Africa as volunteers and do something, we can work there and help people using our building skills and I gladly agreed,” he said.

Stefano, an accountant by profession is also a builder, a skill passed on to him by his father.

He says it is common and ‘traditional’ in Italy for a man to learn building skills as every man is expected to build his own house and that this age-old tradition is passed from generation to generation.

With the skill, Stefano and his friend set out for Zambia where they were hosted by the White Fathers of the Catholic Church and undertake building projects initiated by the Selesian Sisters.

He recalls arriving in Lusaka on March 10, 2013 and to his shock, found infrastructure such as shopping malls among other modern facilities and amenities that are also in Italy.

Later after visiting the Victoria Falls, which he had read about in a book as one of the seven wonders of the world, Stefano and his friend Daniele Simeoni set off for Kasama where they lived for one month while building a school and a clinic.

“I liked the place because people were warm-hearted but I returned to Italy after one month and I was in touch with the (Selesian) sisters who asked me to return and finish the building projects. I returned for another three months,” he said.

Stefano again visited the Victoria Falls and this was another turning point as he ‘fell in love’ with Zambia’s tourist capital – Livingstone.

And this is where he was to establish a bar, restaurant and ice-cream parlour in 2014. It is the same town where he would find love, marry and have children.

Upon returning to Italy, Stefano’s best friend Gianpaolo Veritti, who died in October 2016 proposed they return to Zambia and set up a business and it was all born from that idea.

“We came back and we started going around Zambia and visited many parts of the country in search of what we could set up and where. I did not like Lusaka because of the ‘confusion’ (heavy traffic congestion) and that’s how I settled for Livingstone.

“My friend went back to Italy and I remained here [Livingstone] to set up a restaurant and receive the high-tech equipment. The time the equipment came in [shipping] containers, everything was all set up and we opened the restaurant on September 4, 2014. Our first customer was an American tourist who exclaimed “Oh my gosh! Italian ice-cream in Livingstone?” Stefano reminisced.

And this was the birth of Dacanton restaurant, pizzeria and ice cream parlour dubbed: ‘The Italian taste’.

Stefano has never looked back and he consolidated his resolve to live in Zambia for life by marrying Claire Chitalu and they have two daughters Mashuko and Valentina.

The resolve to live in Zambia is despite missing his mother Tecla and his three children from his first marriage.

“I miss my sons and I know they miss me! Zambia is a peaceful and friendly country and this is what matters in anyone’s life,” he says.

He says he likes it here because people greet and care for each other. He also likes the Bemba greeting mwalila (have you eaten?)

“I would like to live here for another 52 years or even more!” Stefano says with a beaming face.

Stefano, a seasoned chef, armed with continental culinary skills says Zambia’s strength, apart from natural resources, is its youthful population and describes Zambians as an intelligent people as evidenced by their ability to speak and understand different languages.

He says Zambians should continue working towards cultivating good ideas and implement them practically to achieve their dreams at personal and national level.

“The population here is like a young river of people whereas Italy is like an old river, you don’t see as many young people around,” he analogised.

And Stefano says Livingstone and Zambia as a whole should be vigorously marketed to attract more tourists as he believes that Zambia’s economy can entirely depend on tourism because the country has what it takes to attract millions of tourists.

In a bid to do this, Stefano intends to build a gigantic wooden chair in Livingstone that is envisaged to attract attention and pictures of Livingstone because he believes “this is one of the effective ways to talk about Livingstone without the Victoria Falls.”

He also wants to embark on a project in the next one year to teach people how to recycle waste materials to achieve a clean environment.

Despite his ambitions, Stefano does not own a car.

“It’s not that I don’t have the money to buy one, I can easily buy one today but I like walking around. I love simplicity and that’s what struck me about my wife, she is very simple!”