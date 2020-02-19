Soccer Review with KELVIN KACHINGWE

IN 2000, Jamaican reggae artiste Shaggy released his single titled “It Wasn’t Me”, the first from the platinum selling studio album Hot Shot.

The lyrics of the song depict a man asking his friend what to do after his girlfriend caught him cheating on her with another woman. The friend’s advice was to deny everything despite the overwhelming evidence. He insisted that ‘it wasn’t me’.

“It wasn’t me” was the headline in these pages on Sunday. The headline stemmed from the two interviews with the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) ethics committee chairman, Cephas Katongo, and electoral committee head Ronald Hatoongo.

On Friday, the electoral committee chairman did not give out the reasons why Kalusha Bwalya, Richard Kazala, Ricky Mamfunda and Suzyo Zimba were disqualified from the presidential race.