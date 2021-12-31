It was like Santa Claus

PRISCILLA MWILA,Parliament

GOVERNMENT will not be able to recover some monies it gave youths through loans because most recipients failed to make good use of the funds. The latest Auditor General’s report revealed that 12,836 youth groups got K88.9 million between 2012 and last year but only K5.9 million had been paid back, leaving a balance of K82.9 million. In another case, 2,750 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) obtained K52 million but only K2.8 million has been recovered, with K49.2 million still outstanding. Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe says most beneficiaries of the various empowerment schemes did not have capacity to run the businesses or manage the money they were given, hence the misuse.

“One thing I have observed during my few weeks at the ministry is that it became ‘Santa Claus’ [Father Christmas],” Mr Chileshe told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday. “There was no proper disbursement of funds and property or monitoring. “There has been a lot of wastage and I would be lying if I say a lot of these loans will be recovered. I can only beg that at a higher level, some of these debts should be written off.” But nominated Member of Parliament (MP) Likando Mufalali said writing off the debt is not a solution to the problem because officials responsible for the initiatives should be accountable.

Mr Chileshe said one of the officers could not appear before the committee because they had contracted coronavirus. But Mr Mufalali objected to the growing tendency by officers in various