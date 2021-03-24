It takes a strong person to apologise – dons

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

TWO University of Zambia (UNZA) lecturers say the apology by National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili to President Edgar Lungu and businessman Valden Findlay over unsubstantiated allegations against them should serve as a lesson to other politicians to verify their information to avoid misleading people.

The academicians say there is nothing wrong with Mr Kambwili’s apology, adding that his [Mr Kambwili’s] conduct when he made the allegations against President Lungu and Mr Findlay should teach other politicians to be factual when issuing statements.

Mr Kambwili has been sued by Mr Findlay for defamation.

He had accused President Lungu and Mr Findlay of couriering drugs using the presidential jet.

But in a turn of events, Mr Kambwili unreservedly apologised to President Lungu and Mr Findlay saying he did not verify the information he was given.

However, some people, like United Party for National Development (UPND) national chairperson Stephen Katuka, said Mr Kambwili has embarrassed politicians