It shall be done

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE August 12 general elections will be free, fair and transparent in line with the Zambian Constitution and internationally accepted standards, President Edgar Lungu has assured the international community.

And diplomats in Zambia are confident that the polls will be credible.

President Lungu has also said law and order will prevail during elections to enable Zambians to freely choose leaders of their choice and maintain the country’s historic record of being a beacon of peace.

“Government will continue to call on all stakeholders, including traditional and civic leaders, the Church and political parties, to continue sensitising people on the importance of preserving peace and stability, before, during and after elections,” he said.

The head of State was speaking at State House yesterday during the annual CLICK TO READ MORE