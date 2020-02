ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

GOING by yesterday’s reaction of the main challenger for the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) presidency, it looks like a long and potentially messy fight is just starting.

After the FAZ elections committee announced that he is not eligible to contest the FAZ presidency at next month's elective annual general meeting, Kalusha Bwalya urged the public to ignore the pronouncement.