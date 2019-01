ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

THE Zambia Football Coaches Association (ZaFCA) says Super Division coaches will be under pressure to deliver because club owners want desired results in the transitional league.

ZaFCA vice-president Lewis Shambulo said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that it is too early for club owners to start issuing ultimatums to their coaches.