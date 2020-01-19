Isoka police arrest witch finder

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A TRADITIONAL healer, his helper and one more person have been arrested in Isoka for allegedly accusing four elderly people of practising witchcraft.

And three people have been arrested in Nakonde for attempting to murder their uncle who they claimed killed their father.

In the case of the traditional healer, the suspects were arrested on Thursday after police officers received a report from a concerned member of the public that there were three men who were allegedly accusing people of practising witchcraft in Mpandwa Village. CLICK TO READ MORE