Islanders wary of ‘wounded’ Zambia

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

WITH both teams registering contradicting results on Friday, Comoros Island coach Younès Zerdouk is anticipating facing a ‘wounded’ Zambia in tomorrow’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Group H match at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Comoros beat Lesotho 2-0 in Moroni while Zambia lost 3-1 to Ivory Coast in Yamoussoukro, making tomorrow’s match a must-win for the Chipolopolo. Ivory Coast and Comoros have three points apiece, but the former have a better goal aggregate while Zambia and Lesotho have nothing. Tournament regulations are such that Ivory Coast have already sealed their Africa Cup of Nations berth by virtue of being hosts, leaving Zambia, Comoros and Lesotho to scramble for the remaining slot. Zerdouk said in an interview from Moroni on Saturday that the Islanders will need to be at their best to withstand pressure from Zambia.

"We will try to play the best match possible, but we know that it will be a