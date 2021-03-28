Is MMD failing to heal?

JACK MWEWA, Lusaka

MOVEMENT for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) seem not to have got over the after-power effect, a similar trend that rocked its predecessor United National Independence Party (UNIP) when it lost power in 1991.

Like UNIP, which got engulfed in leadership crisis soon after losing power, MMD did not have a smooth change-over as founder President Frederick Chiluba and his handpicked successor Levy Mwanawasa differed bitterly.

It may not be right to label the confusion in both cases as leadership crisis, but suffice to say that the examples provide insight into what happens when there is a change-over of leadership in a political party.

Currently, Nevers Mumba, the supposed leader, has had a busy tenure trying to fend off opposition from within the party right from the moment he ascended to the helm.

Being a Christian leader, Dr Mumba always responded with hope: “Suffice to say the enemies of our party will never win.

They have lost many times. They will lose again. The persecution we face as a political party is an CLICK TO READ MORE