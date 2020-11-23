Is it second or third term?

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

AFTER the collapse of Bill 10, some sections of the media have been awash with stories questioning the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu to contest the 2021 presidential election.

Prominent among the movers of the debate is Lusaka lawyer John Sangwa, who claims that the President is ineligible because he has been sworn in as President twice – first when he served for 18 months to complete the term of office for the late President Michael Sata, and the second one being the current five-year term he is serving.

Mr Sangwa has vowed that he will block President Lungu from contesting the elections. However, other Zambians, including some lawyers, have expressed contrary views, terming the eligibility debate as unnecessary.

Zambia’s Constitution limits the presidential term of office to two terms. And each term of office is five years. The eligibility debate is about whether the 18 months President Lungu served after President Sata died constitutes a full term of office. Does the Constitution disqualify Mr Lungu from seeking a second term of office which Mr Sangwa and like-minded people view as a third term?

Veteran lawyer Patrick Mvunga argues that President Lungu is eligible to contest the 2021 elections because the Constitution defines a presidential term of office as five years.

Article 106 (1) of the Constitution provides that a term of office for a president is five years, which shall run concurrently with the term of Parliament.

“A term is five years, anything less is not a term. The remainder from the previous President was being served out of convenience, otherwise there was going to be a vacuum because a country cannot be without a CLICK TO READ MORE