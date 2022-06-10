Is it onion politics at play?

LUCY LUMBE, Lusaka

‘GOVERNMENT’S decision to impose a ban on the importation of onion has created an opportunity for me to expand my business. I am currently supplying my onions to Lusaka, Ndola and Kitwe, including Petauke district,” says Chipata-based onion grower Jastone Ngoma. Mr Ngoma says before the onion import ban was effected, he was only supplying his commodities to Lusaka and parts of Eastern Province because the market was over-supplied with imported onions. He is, however, elated that Government has created an enabling environment for local farmers to thrive as their onions can now sell unlike in the past when some of the vegetables would go to waste. Although local farmers are somewhat failing to meet the growing demand for onions because imports have been eliminated, some are thinking of expanding production to satisfy demand. “I am a happy farmer, I am in the processing of expanding my onion field because I now have a lot of customers, which means the demand is now higher. “I have a 17-acre piece of land where I grow onion, maize, groundnuts and soya beans. Next farming season, I intend to expand my crop field by seven acres to expand the onion field,” Mr Ngoma said. A check on the market found that onion prices have shot up, and traders at Lusaka’s Soweto Market say this is because local farmers are still learning the ropes of meeting the national demand on their own. At Mercy Namonje’s market stall, onion prices range between K30 for a 5kg bag to about K260 for almost a 20kg bag of red or white onions. The price is higher in supermarkets, with some selling a 7kg bag of onions for about K210. “Yes the price of onion is currently high. This is the major complaint of most customers. It is only a matter of time before the market is flooded with onions,” Ms Namonje says. She said onion sales have slightly gone down due to high commodity prices, which are dictated by the suppliers of the commodity. “I get my onions from Mkushi and Chipata [districts]. Our prices here are determined by the farmers, who are our suppliers. When they call to inform us of the new prices, as traders we also change CLICK TO READ MORE