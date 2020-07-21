‘Iron Ladies’ case victim stays away from court

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

WITNESSES and the victim in a case a woman of Ndola had an iron bar inserted into her private parts on allegations of being promiscuous did not show up in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The court has since adjourned the matter to Friday this week for trial and to possibly issue fresh summons if the witnesses and the victim are not before the court.

When the matter came up yesterday before Magistrate Changa Chitabo, public prosecutor Francis Mulenga said the State was unable to proceed with trial due to the non-availability of witnesses and the victim.

"As such, Your Honour, we wish to apply for an adjournment. Let the matter come up on a later date