Iris sees big picture

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Mwandi aspiring Member of Parliament Iris Kaingu is fully focused on developing the constituency and will not be distracted by any negative sentiment. Ms Kaingu was over the weekend adopted to stand on the ruling party’s ticket in the August 12 elections for the seat held by Sililo Mutaba of the United Party for National Development (UPND). She is unfazed by any perception some people may have about her, saying her focus is on touching and changing lives of the vulnerable through hard work. In an interview yesterday, Ms Kaingu said she will use politics as a platform to build a bright future for her constituents in the rural district of Western Province. “People feel the way they feel about things and you cannot really change people’s opinions. All that one can do is not to listen to those opinions. “To be a strong person and woman, especially in a country like ours that is full of patriarchy, it is important for you to remember not to listen to people’s opinion,” she said. Ms Kaingu has in recent years been entrepreneurial, developing businesses in various sectors of the economy, particularly tourism. She is also involved in philanthropy.

