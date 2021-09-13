Involve locals in mining value chain, says union

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

PARTICIPATION of local people in the mining value chain is key to increased production and job creation, says the United Mineworkers Union of Zambia (UMUZ).

Reflecting on President Hakainde Hichilema’s remarks to the First Session of the 13th National Assembly on Friday last week, UMUZ president Wisdom Ngwira says efforts to increase local participation in the sector will result in job creation, especially for the youths.

The head of State said there will be a review of the mining tax policy framework to ensure stability, which will in turn lead to an increase in investments in the sector.

Mr Hichilema said: “We will ensure that our people receive their fair share from our mineral wealth.”

Mr Ngwira said engagement of more locals will also help equitable sharing of profits realised from mining.

He said the union also welcomes President Hichilema’s hint that his administration seeks increased investments in the sector to CLICK TO READ MORE