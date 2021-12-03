Invisible hand behind MoH contracts

PRISCILLA MWILA,Parliament

NEWLY-APPOINTED Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for technical services Lackson Kasonka has pointed to an invisible hand possibly beyond Ndeke House as influencing the awarding of contracts. Professor Kasonka cited the contract awarded to Barakatel Investment Limited to supply 1,500 tricycle ambulances worth K180 million as a case in point. Prof Kasonka described the deal as bad and premised on selfish interest. “I will be a little bit more candid. Instructions were coming from high offices, offices like mine. The office of the permanent secretary played a big role in imposing that this contract comes CLICK TO READ MORE