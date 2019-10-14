Business

Investments in irrigation, research vital – PMRC

October 14, 2019
1 Min Read

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka
GOVERNMENT should consider realigning spending in the agriculture sector by focusing on key economic drivers of growth such as irrigation and research amid unpredicted weather patterns to ensure effective implementation of mitigation measures.
Policy Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) executive director Bernadette Zulu said with the effects of climate change, it is critical that investments towards irrigation activities and research development are prioritised to develop products that are drought-resistant to increase productivity CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

