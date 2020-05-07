Investments fruits coming – Lungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says investments Government has made in the country’s energy sector will soon start yielding positive results.

Speaking after listening to a presentation by the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) on water levels in the Kariba Dam in Siavonga yesterday, President Lungu said Government is investing in other sources of energy to address the power challenges in the country.

The head of State said there is also need to look after the environment to avoid the effects of climate change.

He said part of the reason the rainfall pattern is disturbed is because of poor management of the environment.

And Minister of Energy Matthew Nkhuwa urged people to take interest in visiting the CLICK TO READ MORE