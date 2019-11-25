Business

‘Investment in crop varieties research cardinal’

November 25, 2019
1 Min Read

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka
POLICY Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) executive director Bernadette Zulu says investment in research on crop varieties is critical if Zambia is to remain food secure.
In response to a press query last Friday, Mrs Zulu said time is ripe for more crop varieties to be exploited to enhance diversification as well as food and nutrition security.
She said the use of drought-resistant seed varieties and crops should be prioritised to protect the farming community from poverty CLICK TO READ MORE

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1