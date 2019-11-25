‘Investment in crop varieties research cardinal’

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

POLICY Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) executive director Bernadette Zulu says investment in research on crop varieties is critical if Zambia is to remain food secure.

In response to a press query last Friday, Mrs Zulu said time is ripe for more crop varieties to be exploited to enhance diversification as well as food and nutrition security.

She said the use of drought-resistant seed varieties and crops should be prioritised to protect the farming community from poverty CLICK TO READ MORE