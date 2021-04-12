Investing in industrial yards way to go

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

COMPANIES and citizens should invest in the completed six industrial yards that have been constructed countrywide to facilitate job and wealth creation among Zambians.

The Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, through the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC), has been constructing industrial yards across the country as part of the US$30 million skills development and entrepreneurship project since 2017.

CEEC public relations and communications manager Michelo Mukata, in an interview recently, named the completed industrial yards as Chipata, Mongu, Ndola, Kitwe, Solwezi and Kasama.

The Lusaka and Mansa industrial yards will be operationalised at the end of this month.

CEEC is calling for applications from citizens and companies to apply for CLICK TO READ MORE