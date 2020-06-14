Investigations reveal drinking places open at night

CHRISTINE CHIHAME

Lusaka

BAR owners have refused to go into obscurity or be outdone by a ban brought about the outbreak of coronavirus in March.

While some have turned their homes or cars into shebeens to meet the demand of their customers and earn an income, others have blatantly opened their bars, though under the cover of darkness.

The Sunday Mail team conducted an investigation in some cities and discovered that some bar owners have defied the law and open their outlets.

Most do it between 19:00 hours and 23:00 hours in Lusaka, Livingstone and Ndola, the three cities surveyed on Friday. Some bar owners have chosen to sell alcohol to patrons who drink from the comfort of their cars outside, while others lock themselves inside bars. CLICK TO READ MORE