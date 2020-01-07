Invest in ginnery, processing plants – CDT

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

THE Cotton Development Trust (CDT) says a lot of investment in the ginnery and processing plants is needed if farmers are to have access to a ready market.

CDT cotton breeder Martin Simasiku said with erratic rainfall in Southern and Western provinces, farmers need to have a stable source of income to remain sustainable.

In an interview recently, Mr Simasiku said farmers are likely to record low cotton yields if the poor rainfall pattern does not improve