‘Invest in energy sector’

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has launched a four-year clean energy programme aimed at catalysing a market-based approach for private sector delivery of renewable energy electrification technologies especially in rural areas.

In 2018, the Ministry of Energy, in partnership with the United Kingdom (UK), signed the Energy Africa Agreement to form the Africa Clean Energy (ACE)-Technical Assistance Facility (TAF).

Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa said Government, the UK and other cooperating partners will diversify the energy sector by encouraging investment in off-grid household renewable energy solutions to increase access to electricity CLICK TO READ MORE