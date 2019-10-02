‘Invest in Chipata-Mchinji train’

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Mfuwe

GOVERNMENT has called on the private sector to invest in the Chipata-Mchinji passenger train to promote trade and ease the cost of doing business along the Nacala Corridor.

The Nacala Corridor initiative was coiled under the Growth Triangle, which involves trade among Zambia, Mozambique and Malawi.

Eastern Province deputy permanent secretary Japhet Lombe said for over five years, development of a passenger train has remained dominant. CLICK TO READ MORE