Invest in agriculture, livestock, agro-processing

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

THERE is need for the private sector to invest in key economic sectors such as agriculture, livestock and agro-processing to promote economic growth and job creation in Kapiri Mposhi, Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga has said.

Mr Mushanga said a competitive, innovative private sector and well-functioning markets are critical to rural growth and structural change.

He said in an interview recently that rural areas lack infrastructure and adequate commercial and social service, which the private sector could utilise.

“There is a lot of untapped potential in Kapiri Mposhi in various economic sectors starting from agriculture, mining, livestock and tourism. What we need is a proactive private sector which takes advantage of such opportunities by investing and CLICK TO READ MORE