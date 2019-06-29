Introducing Nguzu’s 7th wife

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

SEASON two of the popular Zambezi Magic television drama series Mpali started with Mr Nguzu surprising everyone by marrying a new wife. Maybe that is not so much of a surprise – the surprise is perhaps her race. She is white.

Nancy is the seventh wife.

Mr Nguzu’s move did not go well with his other six wives who were left wondering on what to do next.

In the beginning, Nancy tried to make peace with her ‘seniors’ by showering them gifts from her honeymoon.

One of the wives Shupiwe reacted angrily and threw all her presents back on face as war was immediately declared between them.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/