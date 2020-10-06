Intricacies of insuring non-standard risks: Case of Bugatti car in Zambia

AS we continue revisiting selected topics earlier in the year, today’s pick is an article which appeared on March 3, 2020.

It is a story ensuing from the famous Bugatti car that captured the attention of many people in Zambia.

The story went viral on different online platforms.

From the very moment it landed at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, the Bugatti car story started trending in Zambia, particularly on social media.

No one could ignore the presence of this prestigious vehicle on the Zambian soil, especially after the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) carried a story about the same on their website.

As the Bugatti euphoria continued, one journalist asked, ‘Webster, do you have the capacity to insure vehicles like the Bugatti?’

The question came during a media training and engagement workshop organised by Professional Insurance Corporation Zambia Plc. (PICZ) early in the year.

But what makes the Bugatti a peculiar car? Well, the cost of the Bugatti ranges between US$1.1 million and US$12.5 million.

The SuperSport version entered the Guinness World Records as the fastest street-legal production car in the world with a top speed of 431.072 km/h.

Therefore, with such a high valued vehicle on the Zambian roads, it was only right for the journalist to demand an answer.

Well, in the insurance nomenclature, a common pool, as it is known, is where the contributions of the fortunate many pay losses of the unfortunate few.

The pool is created on the principle of homogeneity, where similar risks are categorised in the context of claims frequency and severity, among key factors.

It is based on historical data and using some actuarial modelling to determine how much premium to be paid into the pool.

Furthermore, in motor insurance, there are non-standard risks, a term used to describe high-risk cars or the most expensive tier of coverage, such as the Bugatti type of car.

Compared to standard risks, non-standard risks are those that have unique characteristics vis-à-vis, are not homogeneous.

They need special underwriting terms.

From the legal point of view, every motor vehicle in Zambia needs to have minimum third party insurance, including the Bugatti.

When it comes to claims, third party property or damage/injury claims are easier to handle.

The third-party limits are applied as per current regulations.

For example, suppose the Bugatti injures a third party, payments up to K50, 100 per person or K100.

In that case, 000 per event may be applied in the compensation process.

However, complications may arise regarding own damage claims.

If there is a partial loss, replacement of parts might be a nightmare.

The reason being such vehicle-parts are not readily available locally, they have to be ordered from manufacturers of the vehicle directly, and this may take longer. Further, locally qualified people to competently assess the damage to such a car, may not be available.

Another dimension to such non-standard risks relates to damage that may be caused by other motorists.

Given that most vehicle owners in Zambia have standard third party limits damaging the Bugatti might cause severe financial distress.

Hypothetically speaking, if someone causes damage to the Bugatti and has a standard third party policy, the insurance will only pay up to the maximum limit of the policy, which usually is about K30, 000.

However, costs associated with the Bugatti are very high. For example, a Bugatti needs annual routine maintenance costs of around U$21,000 and tire change, recommended every 4,000 km, costing about U$33,000 per set.

Therefore, having high valued vehicles on Zambian roads, not just the Bugatti, motor vehicle owners need to be careful.

They need to be able to assess reasonable third party limits to buy from insurers, technically.

Notwithstanding the preceding, some non-standard risks like the Bugatti vehicle usually have special warranties from manufacturers.

For example, the Bugatti manufacturers are the only carmaker to offer a factory warranty of 15 years, within loyalty maintenance programme (LMP).

According to reports, comprehensive insurance of the Bugatti is about $50,000 per year.

For local insurers, while insuring a non-standard risk like the Bugatti is a possibility, several factors need to be considered.

We must be mindful of the fact that the number of Bugatti cars are not sufficient enough to warrant a local and reasonable common pool.

Even in a more developed country like South Africa, reports suggest that there are only about six Bugatti cars there.

Therefore, to local insurers, what may be more feasible is to collaborate with specialised underwriters in other markets to come up with an appropriate insurance solution.

Lastly, what should be of crucial concern to Zambian motorists is the potential liabilities that may arise from damaging the Bugatti?

For example, in a road accident; do motorists have sufficient third party liability limits? Such is a question that should be seriously addressed beyond the Bugatti euphoria!

