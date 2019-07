CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

PAMELA Gondwe, the Barclays Bank employee who allegedly made away with over US$400,000, is on the International Criminal Police Organisation’s (Interpol) ‘Wanted’ list, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has said.

Early last month, Gondwe hit news headlines and social media platforms for allegedly stealing US$400,000 (about K5.3 million) from her employer.