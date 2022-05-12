Inter-city bus fares drop

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

ROAD Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) and bus operators have reduced fares for all inter-city routes by K10 effective today. RTSA head of public relations Fredrick Mubanga said in a statement yesterday that the reduction follows the drop in fuel pump prices announced by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) recently. On May 1, ERB reduced pump prices for fuel by K2.35 for petrol, translating to K24.15 from K26.50 per litre. On diesel, there was a K0.58 downward adjustment, culminating into K25.64 per litre from K 26.22. Mr Mubanga said following the reduction in the price of fuel, RTSA held a consultative meeting with stakeholders. "However, bus fares for other routes including inter-mine, peri-urban and local routes will be maintained due to the negligible average price reduction of petrol and diesel respectively," Mr Mubanga said. He said RTSA commits itself to fully manage the stakeholder engagement process in bus fare adjustments to